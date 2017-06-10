Search continues after London attacks

The head of counterterrorism for London's metropolitan police said he expects more arrests and searches in connection with last Saturday's terrorism rampage.



To date, 18 people have been arrested across London in connection with the London Bridge attacks.



The attackers used large pink knives like this one to stab people after running people down and leaving their van near the bridge.



Their killing spree left eight people dead and nearly 50 people injured.

Police also said one of the attackers tried to rent a larger truck that could have killed more people, but his payment was declined.