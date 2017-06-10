FDA recalls birth control pills nationwide

The body of 53-year-old Jeff Murphy has been found. Murphy was reported missing by his family on Thursday. He was hiking Turkey Pen Peak at Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say it appears that his death was the result of a fall. We extend our condolences to the Murphy family.

Billings contractor Kevin David McGovern was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment, $880,000 in restitution (joint and several with his companies), $800,000 in fines, and 2,000 hours of community service. In total, McGovern and his companies are required to pay $4.85 million in restitution and fines.

The 29th Annual Class B Big Sky All Star Football Game kicks off this Friday and while we know the players who will battle in Billings, SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares fun facts and hidden talents of the people behind the jerseys. Can you guess which player digs graves as their side job? WATCH Class B All Stars hidden talents in the video above.

A man in Chicago is charged with misdemeanor battery after he's apparently caught yelling a racially-charged rant in a video now gone viral. A video posted online shows a man at a Starbucks yelling at customers in the cafe, calling a black man a "slave." The man can be seen spitting on another man and apparently punching another unprovoked. According to CNN, Chicago Police say the man has been charged with misdemeanor battery following the interaction. Police say th...