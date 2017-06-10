First of five Garth Brooks concert wraps up

Billings contractor Kevin David McGovern was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment, $880,000 in restitution (joint and several with his companies), $800,000 in fines, and 2,000 hours of community service. In total, McGovern and his companies are required to pay $4.85 million in restitution and fines.

Billings contractor Kevin David McGovern was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment, $880,000 in restitution (joint and several with his companies), $800,000 in fines, and 2,000 hours of community service. In total, McGovern and his companies are required to pay $4.85 million in restitution and fines.

A man in Chicago is charged with misdemeanor battery after he's apparently caught yelling a racially-charged rant in a video now gone viral. A video posted online shows a man at a Starbucks yelling at customers in the cafe, calling a black man a "slave." The man can be seen spitting on another man and apparently punching another unprovoked. According to CNN, Chicago Police say the man has been charged with misdemeanor battery following the interaction. Police say th...