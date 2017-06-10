Invasive weed could impact fire season in Northwest Wyoming - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Invasive weed could impact fire season in Northwest Wyoming

Posted: Updated:
By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
Connect
CODY, Wyo. -

Heavy snowpack in the mountains may slow the start of the fire season this summer. But, an invasive weed could start fires earlier than expected. Cheatgrass is spreading across the landscape in Northwest Wyoming.

A large fire is something people don’t want to see near their homes this year. The big fire season started in Northwest Wyoming near Cody last August, with the Whit Fire in Wapiti, and the Hunter Peak Fire near Crandall. Thousands of acres, one home, and several outbuildings were burned.

But, a snowpack up to 200 percent in the mountains last winter, may help slow the start of the fire season this summer.

Shoshone National Forest Fire and Aviation Staff Officer Mark Giacoletto explained, “We’re not in any drought conditions right now. We’ve still got quite a bit of snow up in the higher elevations. And, so in general, the start of the fire season is probably a little ways off yet.”

Most of the water in Northwest Wyoming comes from snowpack in the mountains, and snowmelt in the spring. Most of the fires come from rainstorms, and lightning strikes in the summertime.

Shoshone National Forest Fire Officer Mark Giacoletto says those fires start when grasses, plants, and trees are dried. So an invasive plant that cures, or dries early is a fire starter.

That’s why the large patches of purple cheatgrass on the mountain slopes between Cody and Yellowstone are concerning.

Giacoletto said, “You know we have noticed an increase of cheatgrass up in the North Fork and a couple of other areas of the forest. Cheat grass tends to be an invader, and it occupies the drier sites to start with. It cures out faster. It’s fairly volatile as a fuel when it comes to fire.

He said cheat grass is also a problem in parts of Wyoming’s Big Horn Basin.

Yet, he said this summer’s fire season may start later, and will have fewer big fires because of the weather forecast.

He explained, “In this area for the next couple of months is above average precipitation, and temperatures that are above average, too. So, it could come down on the warm and wet side.”

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Young girl travels around the country to give hugs to police officers

    Young girl travels around the country to give hugs to police officers

    Saturday, June 10 2017 1:16 AM EDT2017-06-10 05:16:39 GMT

    A young girl is traveling the country on a special mission. Her mission? To hug cops. Angie Baldwin said that her daughter, Rosalyn, is on a mission of love to show appreciation for law enforcement. To follow Rosalyn's mission, you can visit her facebook page.

    A young girl is traveling the country on a special mission. Her mission? To hug cops. Angie Baldwin said that her daughter, Rosalyn, is on a mission of love to show appreciation for law enforcement. To follow Rosalyn's mission, you can visit her facebook page.

  • Invasive weed could impact fire season in Northwest Wyoming

    Invasive weed could impact fire season in Northwest Wyoming

    Saturday, June 10 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-06-10 04:50:27 GMT

    Heavy snowpack in the mountains may slow the start of the fire season this summer. But, an invasive weed could start fires earlier than expected. Cheatgrass is spreading across the landscape in Northwest Wyoming.

    Heavy snowpack in the mountains may slow the start of the fire season this summer. But, an invasive weed could start fires earlier than expected. Cheatgrass is spreading across the landscape in Northwest Wyoming.

  • Gianforte to plead guilty to assault charge

    Gianforte to plead guilty to assault charge

    Friday, June 9 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-06-09 21:35:35 GMT

    A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman.

    A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Carbon County seizes 24 horses from Rescue, owners speak out

    Carbon County seizes 24 horses from Rescue, owners speak out

    Friday, June 9 2017 8:19 PM EDT2017-06-10 00:19:34 GMT

    "It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said. 

    "It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said. 

  • Teen killed on Crow reservation

    Teen killed on Crow reservation

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-06-08 17:03:32 GMT

    A 14 year old has died after being hit by a train.

    A 14 year old has died after being hit by a train.

  • Billings contractor and companies ordered to pay $4.85 million in fines and restitution

    Billings contractor and companies ordered to pay $4.85 million in fines and restitution

    Friday, June 9 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-06-09 17:55:47 GMT

    Billings contractor Kevin David McGovern was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment, $880,000 in restitution (joint and several with his companies), $800,000 in fines, and 2,000 hours of community service. In total, McGovern and his companies are required to pay $4.85 million in restitution and fines. 

    Billings contractor Kevin David McGovern was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment, $880,000 in restitution (joint and several with his companies), $800,000 in fines, and 2,000 hours of community service. In total, McGovern and his companies are required to pay $4.85 million in restitution and fines. 

  • Man on racist rant at Starbucks facing charges; calls black man a 'slave', punches and spits

    Man on racist rant at Starbucks facing charges; calls black man a 'slave', punches and spits

    Friday, June 9 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-06-09 15:38:27 GMT
    A man in Chicago is charged with misdemeanor battery after he's apparently caught yelling a racially-charged rant in a video now gone viral. A video posted online shows a man at a Starbucks yelling at customers in the cafe, calling a black man a "slave." The man can be seen spitting on another man and apparently punching another unprovoked. According to CNN, Chicago Police say the man has been charged with misdemeanor battery following the interaction.  Police say th...
    A man in Chicago is charged with misdemeanor battery after he's apparently caught yelling a racially-charged rant in a video now gone viral. A video posted online shows a man at a Starbucks yelling at customers in the cafe, calling a black man a "slave." The man can be seen spitting on another man and apparently punching another unprovoked. According to CNN, Chicago Police say the man has been charged with misdemeanor battery following the interaction.  Police say th...

  • Missing hiker's body found

    Missing hiker's body found

    Friday, June 9 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-10 00:29:22 GMT

    The body of 53-year-old Jeff Murphy has been found. Murphy was reported missing by his family on Thursday. He was hiking Turkey Pen Peak at Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say it appears that his death was the result of a fall. We extend our condolences to the Murphy family. 

    The body of 53-year-old Jeff Murphy has been found. Murphy was reported missing by his family on Thursday. He was hiking Turkey Pen Peak at Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say it appears that his death was the result of a fall. We extend our condolences to the Murphy family. 

  • Report: Montana ranks low on 'Safest States of America' list

    Report: Montana ranks low on 'Safest States of America' list

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:57 AM EDT2017-06-06 13:57:31 GMT

    How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

    How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

  • Police: Man in custody following shooting, chase overnight in Billings

    Police: Man in custody following shooting, chase overnight in Billings

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:30:47 GMT
    1300 6th Ave N.1300 6th Ave N.

    The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...

    The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...

  • Veterinary team finds hundreds of ticks on dog

    Veterinary team finds hundreds of ticks on dog

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:40:01 GMT

    Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.

    Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Invasive weed could impact fire season in Northwest Wyoming

    Invasive weed could impact fire season in Northwest Wyoming

    Saturday, June 10 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-06-10 04:50:27 GMT

    Heavy snowpack in the mountains may slow the start of the fire season this summer. But, an invasive weed could start fires earlier than expected. Cheatgrass is spreading across the landscape in Northwest Wyoming.

    Heavy snowpack in the mountains may slow the start of the fire season this summer. But, an invasive weed could start fires earlier than expected. Cheatgrass is spreading across the landscape in Northwest Wyoming.

  • Illinois man missing in Yellowstone National Park

    Illinois man missing in Yellowstone National Park

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:27:21 GMT

    A ground and air search has been initiated for a 53-year-old Illinois man who is reported missing in Yellowstone National Park.

    A ground and air search has been initiated for a 53-year-old Illinois man who is reported missing in Yellowstone National Park.

  • Interior head orders review of sage-grouse conservation plan

    Interior head orders review of sage-grouse conservation plan

    Thursday, June 8 2017 4:26 PM EDT2017-06-08 20:26:30 GMT

    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is ordering a review of federal efforts to conserve the imperiled sage grouse to ensure that officials in 11 Western states where the bird lives are fully consulted.

    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is ordering a review of federal efforts to conserve the imperiled sage grouse to ensure that officials in 11 Western states where the bird lives are fully consulted.

    •   