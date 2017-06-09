Young girl travels around the country to give hugs to police officers

A young girl is traveling the country on a special mission. Her mission? To hug cops. Angie Baldwin said that her daughter, Rosalyn, is on a mission of love to show appreciation for law enforcement. To follow Rosalyn's mission, you can visit her facebook page.

A young girl is traveling the country on a special mission. Her mission? To hug cops. Angie Baldwin said that her daughter, Rosalyn, is on a mission of love to show appreciation for law enforcement. To follow Rosalyn's mission, you can visit her facebook page.

Heavy snowpack in the mountains may slow the start of the fire season this summer. But, an invasive weed could start fires earlier than expected. Cheatgrass is spreading across the landscape in Northwest Wyoming.

Heavy snowpack in the mountains may slow the start of the fire season this summer. But, an invasive weed could start fires earlier than expected. Cheatgrass is spreading across the landscape in Northwest Wyoming.

A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman.

A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a deficiency letter Thursday, requesting the final pieces of information before moving forward with an environmental review of Tintina Montana's underground copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs. The mine has been a point of controversy since submitting its application in December of 2015, due to it's proximity to the world-famous Smith River. In it's deficiency letter, the DEQ is requesting more inf...