Gianforte to plead guilty to assault charge

Billings contractor Kevin David McGovern was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment, $880,000 in restitution (joint and several with his companies), $800,000 in fines, and 2,000 hours of community service. In total, McGovern and his companies are required to pay $4.85 million in restitution and fines.

A man in Chicago is charged with misdemeanor battery after he's apparently caught yelling a racially-charged rant in a video now gone viral. A video posted online shows a man at a Starbucks yelling at customers in the cafe, calling a black man a "slave." The man can be seen spitting on another man and apparently punching another unprovoked. According to CNN, Chicago Police say the man has been charged with misdemeanor battery following the interaction. Police say th...

The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...

Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.

How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

Hyundai is recalling almost 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. in two separate recalls to fix hood latch and parking brake warning light problems. The largest of the recalls covers more than 437,000 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport SUVs from model years 2013 to 2017. A cable for the secondary hood latch can corrode and fail to latch. It could cause the hood to fly up if the primary latch isn't secured. The second recall covers 161,000 Genesis and Sonata models from 2015 and 2016. The light t...