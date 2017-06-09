Road To Relay: When cancer hits home

Relay For Life of Yellowstone County 2017 is quickly approaching, and that means it's time for our annual Road To Relay series.

Relay For Life of Yellowstone County is the 10th biggest Relay in the world.

We wanted to know what is it that motivates so many people to participate in Relay For Life.

For most people, it's because their lives or the lives of people close to them have been impacted by cancer.

This year, there will be a brand new team participating. Jake's Bar and Grill in downtown Billings is already one of the top fundraising teams on the Road To Relay and for Jake's owner, Kathy Bolin, this year's Relay For Life hits home a little harder than years past.

"My brother just passed away two weeks ago with pancreatic cancer, and knowing that we're going to raise a little money to make a difference for other people in their lives, that's great," Bolin told KULR-8. "That's pretty awesome because everybody around here probably knows someone who's been touched by it one way or the other. If we can just do a little part, if everybody would do a little part, it would make a huge difference."