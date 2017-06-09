Man on racist rant at Starbucks facing charges; calls black man a 'slave', punches and spits

A man in Chicago is charged with misdemeanor battery after he's apparently caught yelling a racially-charged rant in a video now gone viral.

A video posted online shows a man at a Starbucks yelling at customers in the cafe, calling a black man a "slave." The man can be seen spitting on another man and apparently punching another unprovoked.

According to CNN, Chicago Police say the man has been charged with misdemeanor battery following the interaction.

Police say the incident began when the man in question, 30-year-old William Boucher, says someone spilled a drink on him.

CNN says he's scheduled to appear in court July 5.