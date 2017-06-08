Carbon County seizes 24 horses from Rescue, owners speak out - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Carbon County seizes 24 horses from Rescue, owners speak out

Posted: Updated:
BELFRY, Mont. -

"It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said.

Tricia Ingram and Matthew Lydall own the Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue in Belfry. Lydall said he and Ingram rescued several abused mustangs at the start of winter.

According to an affidavit obtained from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, 24 horses were seized from this ranch for animal cruelty for lack of veterinary care, physical injury or illness, and/or evidence of inadequate food, water or shelter.

Deputy Jon Croft of Carbon County said in the affidavit, he went to the property and witnessed 4 to 5 horses that appeared to be emaciated.

The affidavit states "several of the horses are in poor condition due to lack of food." The documents also mention Dr. Lyle Bischoff, a veterinarian treating horses at the ranch.

The documents state Bischoff "noticed there did not appear to be enough food to sustain the number of horses that were there."

Ingram and Lydall say this is not true.

"They get soaked beet pulp, sweet feed, and weight gainers all, and it's always up to here on the bucket," Ingram said. "Every horse that needs weight."

The documents state Bischoff was "under the impression Lydall and Ingram had obtained the horses in poor condition and were attempting to put weight on them.

"They need to know the back-story of these horses and how the horses were abused, neglected and starved prior to our rescuing them," Lydall said. "That's got to be taken into consideration as well as the fact that this is the hardest winter we're coming out of in over 30 years at this state."

Neighbors Michelle Briggs and Jacob Bean adopted a gelding named KC from the ranch on May 27th.

According to the affidavit, the gelding was in "terrible condition due to malnourishment." Documents say KC died May 28th, but do outline the cause of death.

The affidavit states "while at the ranch, Bischoff gelded KC."

Lydall provided us with veterinary records that show KC was gelded at Powell Veterinary Services.

We've since reached out to Briggs and Dr. Bischoff for comment. Briggs says the investigation is ongoing and, being a witness, cannot speak with us.

We've made several attempts to speak with Dr. Bischoff and will continue to do so.

