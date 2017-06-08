Police: Man in custody following shooting, chase overnight in Billings

The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot at while in her car.

Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. N.

Police say she and her car were shot at. Initially, Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had injuries from a bullet. She was transported to the hospital and was later released after she was treated for a cut on her head. More details on her injuries are unavailable.

Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red Ford pick up.

The driver refused to stop according to Curry. The suspect drove 3 to 5 blocks until the car crashed into a light pole on 6th Ave. N.

Police say he then crashed into a parked green pick, sending them both into a building at 1511 6th Ave. N. The pick up had a 21-year-old male in it. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

This morning, the suspect, who police describe as a 50-year-old white male, is in custody. He is charged with attempted, deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment and driving under the influence.

We have made contact with the victim and she says she does not know the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.