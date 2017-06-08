Police: Man in custody following shooting, chase overnight in Bi - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Police: Man in custody following shooting, chase overnight in Billings

Posted: Updated:
1300 6th Ave N. 1300 6th Ave N.
1511 6th Ave N 1511 6th Ave N
4th Ave North 4th Ave North
1511 6th Ave. N 1511 6th Ave. N

The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot at while in her car.

Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. N.

Police say she and her car were shot at. Initially, Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had injuries from a bullet. She was transported to the hospital and was later released after she was treated for a cut on her head. More details on her injuries are unavailable.

Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red Ford pick up.

The driver refused to stop according to Curry. The suspect drove 3 to 5 blocks until the car crashed into a light pole on 6th Ave. N.

Police say he then crashed into a parked green pick, sending them both into a building at 1511 6th Ave. N. The pick up had a 21-year-old male in it. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

This morning, the suspect, who police describe as a 50-year-old white male, is in custody. He is charged with attempted, deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment and driving under the influence.

We have made contact with the victim and she says she does not know the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Teen killed on Crow reservation

    Teen killed on Crow reservation

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-06-08 17:03:32 GMT

    A 14 year old has died after being hit by a train.

    A 14 year old has died after being hit by a train.

  • Police: Man in custody following shooting, chase overnight in Billings

    Police: Man in custody following shooting, chase overnight in Billings

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:30:47 GMT
    1300 6th Ave N.1300 6th Ave N.

    The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...

    The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...

  • Gianforte granted two week extension to appear in court

    Gianforte granted two week extension to appear in court

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:27:30 GMT

    On Wednesday, a Bozeman judge granted Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte a two-week extension to appear on misdemeanor assault charges.

    On Wednesday, a Bozeman judge granted Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte a two-week extension to appear on misdemeanor assault charges.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Veterinary team finds hundreds of ticks on dog

    Veterinary team finds hundreds of ticks on dog

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:40:01 GMT

    Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.

    Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.

  • Report: Montana ranks low on 'Safest States of America' list

    Report: Montana ranks low on 'Safest States of America' list

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:57 AM EDT2017-06-06 13:57:31 GMT

    How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

    How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

  • Police: Man in custody following shooting, chase overnight in Billings

    Police: Man in custody following shooting, chase overnight in Billings

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:30:47 GMT
    1300 6th Ave N.1300 6th Ave N.

    The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...

    The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...

  • Teen killed on Crow reservation

    Teen killed on Crow reservation

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-06-08 17:03:32 GMT

    A 14 year old has died after being hit by a train.

    A 14 year old has died after being hit by a train.

  • Legal experts say Gianforte is not receiving special treatment for his case

    Legal experts say Gianforte is not receiving special treatment for his case

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-06-08 01:20:19 GMT

    Originally newly-elected Montana congressman Greg Gianfore had until June 7th to appear in court on assault charges.

    Originally newly-elected Montana congressman Greg Gianfore had until June 7th to appear in court on assault charges.

  • Ward off wasps with a locally made wasp trap

    Ward off wasps with a locally made wasp trap

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:28:46 GMT

    A local Montana based company called Stingstop has invented a new type of wasp trap with a non-toxic solution. 

    A local Montana based company called Stingstop has invented a new type of wasp trap with a non-toxic solution. 

  • Snake expert warns hikers to be careful

    Snake expert warns hikers to be careful

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:12:32 GMT

    Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.

    Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.

  • Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:03:30 GMT

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.