Police: Man in custody following shooting and police chase overnight in Billings

The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot.

Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North.

Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet.

She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red Ford pick up.

The driver refused to stop according to Curry. The suspect drove 3 to 5 blocks until the car crashed into a light pole.

Police say he then crashed into a parked green pick, sending them both into a building at 1511 Ave. North. The pick up had a 21-year-old male in it. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

This morning, the suspect, who police describe as a 50-year-old white male, is in jail. The investigation is ongoing.

