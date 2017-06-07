Gianforte granted two week extension to appear in court - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Gianforte granted two week extension to appear in court

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN, Mont. -

On Wednesday, a Bozeman judge granted Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte a two-week extension to appear on misdemeanor assault charges.

Andrew King Ries is an associate dean  at the University of Montana's School of Law.

He believes the prosecutor will be treating this case like any other.

This is especially true with all the attention this case is getting.

King Ries explains; "This is an assault misdemeanor. It's a six month maximum $500 fine; assuming that Mr. Gianforte he has no criminal history.”

The defendant in a case like this would usually receive a deferred sentence with a few conditions.

King Ries also says there's nothing unusual about the request for an extension.

But, if Gianforte's attorneys are asking to avoid a court date altogether, that would be cause for concern. 

King Ries adds, "So far, I think that the potential for preferential treatment would be around a settlement or the agreement and what is involved in that. So, until we see what that looks like it looks like every other case." 
 

