Gianforte granted two week extension to appear in court

On Wednesday, a Bozeman judge granted Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte a two-week extension to appear on misdemeanor assault charges.
This October, Yellowstone County Judge Russell Fagg will step down from the bench. In a statement Fagg explains that he will step down from his position as a State District Court Judge, effective October 13, 2017.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services said Monday that the new cases in Montana have been reported in 11 different counties.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines announces that he will host his sixteenth tele-town hall on Wednesday, June 7. During the tele-town hall, Daines will answer questions asked from across Montana on a variety of issues.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Montana wildlife officials say the way they count wolves is too expensive and falls far short of an actual population estimate, so they plan to switch to a model that uses information gathered from hunters.
This morning Great Falls Fire Rescue crews are monitoring the scene of an overnight fire near 9th St and 2nd Ave South in Great Falls.
High water is threatening to flood several northwest Wyoming communities, including Clark, Meeteetse, Wapiti, and the South Fork near Cody. Park County’s Emergency Management Coordinator is watching the rivers closely. Rolling muddy water is covering banks, and slamming into bridges on the North Fork of the Shoshone River, and the South Fork near Cody. On the Wood River near Meeteetse, and the Clark’s Fork in Clark Park County’s Emergency Management officer, Mart Kn...
Montana Attorney General Tim Fox says he will not run in 2018 for the U.S. Senate seat now occupied by Democrat Jon Tester.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm.
Democratic candidate Rob Quist chose to defer most of the questions and comments about Gianforte to Gallatin County law enforcement, saying "it's not for me to judge."
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Having previously rallied in Missoula today, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressional candidate Rob Quist headed to Butte for their second destination.
From maroon and silver to blue, roughly 2,500 people gathered for Rob Quist's Missoula rally. Vermont Senator and former Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders was Quist's speaker today at UM's Adams Center for Democratic Congressional candidate Rob Quist.
How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...
Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.
So if you saw a twister in the distance what would you do? Well, for a man in Alberta, Canada, the answer is...finish mowing the lawn!
Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.
