Weekly Montana Fly Fishing Report

Bighorn River

Currently, the river is flowing at about 9,900 cfs. and has started to trend downward. The best fishing to be had will be done either Nymphing or with Streamers.

Fish are still chasing streamers, but it has slowed down a little. Try a small White streamer followed by a small black streamer and don’t be afraid to switch up different color combinations.

Nymphing has been producing solid results as usual, but you will need a little extra weight to get down.

Fish have been looking up in the evenings with the early emergence of Black Caddis.

Trico’s have also started to hatch in the early mornings and fish have been keying in on the Spinner fall.

Hot Patterns:

Forrest Jay’s UV Eddie Vedder’s Sizes: 14, 16 and 18

Wire Worms in Sizes: 4 - 8

UV Sparkle Baetis in Size: 18

White Zonkers in Sizes: 4 and 6

White Cousin It’s in Size: 4

Mallard’s Zebra Sculpin in a Size: 4

Rip Cord Caddis in Size: 18

Hotwire Caddis in Sizes: 18 and 20

Black Beadhead Bouface Streamers in Sizes: 6 – 8

Trico Spinners Sizes: 18 - 20



Lower Yellowstone River

Currently, the river is flowing at about 19600 cfs. and is trending downward depending on the weather. If you can access the river without wading or getting into a boat and focus on backwaters and much slower current and don’t mind dirty water, great fishing can be had at this time. Most fish will be looking to get out of the current where they relax and eat. Carp, Smallmouth Bass, Catfish and a few Trout will be in these Areas. DO NOT try to wade fish or attempt to put in a boat, it is unsafe and you can’t see what’s under the surface.

Hot Patterns:

John Montana’s Hybrid Worm Size: 6

John Montana’s Beadchain Hybrid Worm Size: 6

Fat Alberts Size: 6

San Juan Worms Size: 12

Black Schlappen Buggers Sizes: 4 and 6

Cooney Dam

Walleye fishing has been fantastic and will remain this way until the water level starts to come down. The key is patience, a boat and a sink tip line. Look for points and anchor your boat in 12 to 20 ft. of water, you will be amazed at how well you will do once you find them. For Trout you will want to focus on the first 5 feet of the water column a sinking line is not necessary.

Hot Patterns:

Clouser Silver Shiner Sizes: 4 and 6

Ghost Cousin It’s Size: 4

White Fish Skull Sparkle Minnows Size: 4

Jumbo JuJu Chironimids Sizes: 12 – 16 under an indicator

BH Olive Wooly Bugger Sizes: 10 and 12

Rock Creek

Not advisable at this time

South Pond

South Pond in Laurel is a great place to take the kids and get them interested in Fly Fishing and you might be surprised at what you catch, 16 to 26 inch Cutthroat have been caught and some are still in there. Not to mention the Largemouth Bass in the pond have grown quite a bit since their introduction.

Hot Patterns:

Chartreuse Copper John’s Sizes: 16 and 18 stripped like a streamer

Pink Copper John’s Sizes: 16 and 18 stripped like a streamer

BH Olive Wooly Bugger Sizes: 10 and 12

BH Black Wooly Bugger Sizes: 10 and 12



Stillwater River

The Stillwater has been fishing quite well and has dropped significantly in the past week. Streamer fishing has been good as long as there is a little cloud cover. Also, keep your eyes open for PMD’s as they will start hatching at any time.

Hot Patterns:

Red Copper John Sizes: 14, 16 and 18

BH prince Nymphs: Sizes: 14 and 16

BH Flashback Pheasant Tails Sizes: 14, 16 and 18

Chubby Chernobyls Sizes: 10 – 16

The Grinch Size: 6

And Black and Olive Wooly Buggers Sizes: 6 - 10

Lake Elmo

Lake Elmo is another great place to take the kids and get them interested in Fly Fishing and you might be surprised at what you catch, there are still a handful of Tiger Musky in there that are pushing or just over 40 inches. Cutthroat, Rainbows, Browns, Carp, Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Catfish and Pumpkin Seeds can also be caught.

Hot Patterns:

Adult Dragonflies Sizes: 10 and 12

Mctages Trouser Worm Sizes: 6 and 8

Mctages Mcluvin Sizes: 6 and 8

BH Olive Wooly Bugger Sizes: 10 and 12

BH Black Wooly Bugger Sizes: 10 and 12

Bullethead Baitfish Size: 5/0

Merlins Beard Size: 5/0

Riverfront Park

Riverfront is also a great place to take the kids and get them interested in Fly Fishing or just to feed the ducks while you fish. 40 inch Tiger Musky have been caught, as well as some very large Largemouth Bass. You never really know what you will catch when you’re there. Carp and Pumpkin Seeds can also be caught as well.

Hot Patterns:

Adult Dragonflies Sizes: 10 and 12

Mctages Trouser Worm Sizes: 6 and 8

Mctages Mcluvin Sizes: 6 and 8

BH Olive Wooly Bugger Sizes: 10 and 12

BH Black Wooly Bugger Sizes: 10 and 12

Bullethead Baitfish Size: 5/0

Merlins Beard Size: 5/0

Hard Poppers Size: 6

Deer Hair Poppers Sizes: 2 - 10

Dink Poppers Size: 6