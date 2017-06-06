Second day of LeCou trial wraps up in Carbon County

This October, Yellowstone County Judge Russell Fagg will step down from the bench. In a statement Fagg explains that he will step down from his position as a State District Court Judge, effective October 13, 2017.
This October, Yellowstone County Judge Russell Fagg will step down from the bench. In a statement Fagg explains that he will step down from his position as a State District Court Judge, effective October 13, 2017.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services said Monday that the new cases in Montana have been reported in 11 different counties.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services said Monday that the new cases in Montana have been reported in 11 different counties.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines announces that he will host his sixteenth tele-town hall on Wednesday, June 7. During the tele-town hall, Daines will answer questions asked from across Montana on a variety of issues.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines announces that he will host his sixteenth tele-town hall on Wednesday, June 7. During the tele-town hall, Daines will answer questions asked from across Montana on a variety of issues.
It's a sport requiring skates and strength, contact and coordination. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee introduces how roller derby is played from the eyes of the women who bout with the Back Alley Brats.
It's a sport requiring skates and strength, contact and coordination. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee introduces how roller derby is played from the eyes of the women who bout with the Back Alley Brats.
How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...
How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...
Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.
Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services said Monday that the new cases in Montana have been reported in 11 different counties.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services said Monday that the new cases in Montana have been reported in 11 different counties.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.
One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.
One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.
It's a sport requiring skates and strength, contact and coordination. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee introduces how roller derby is played from the eyes of the women who bout with the Back Alley Brats.
It's a sport requiring skates and strength, contact and coordination. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee introduces how roller derby is played from the eyes of the women who bout with the Back Alley Brats.
So if you saw a twister in the distance what would you do? Well, for a man in Alberta, Canada, the answer is...finish mowing the lawn!
So if you saw a twister in the distance what would you do? Well, for a man in Alberta, Canada, the answer is...finish mowing the lawn!