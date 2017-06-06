Wake Up Montana Executive Producer

Cowles Montana Media is looking for an executive producer to lead our statewide morning show.



The qualified person is a strong journalist who loves producing compelling content on-air and online. This person will work with a staff of 5 reporters, producer, anchor team, and state-wide content coordinator.



If you’re an EP who loves to teach or an accomplished producer who is ready for his/her first management position, this may be the right experience for you. Our goal is to make this as much of a growth role for you as it is for the staff you will work with each day.



If you think this might be the right fit and have at least 2 years of experience, contact traci.zeravica@khq.com.



College degree required. Cowles Montana Media is an equal opportunity employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.