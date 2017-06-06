Judge Fagg to leave the bench

Yellowstone County Judge Russell Fagg will step down this October from the bench.

In a statement Fagg explains that he will step down from his position as a State District Court Judge, effective October 13, 2017.

Fagg writes: “I have had the extraordinary honor of being a state judge for 22 ½ years. I have loved this job. At times it has been incredibly hard, at times it has been incredibly frustrating, and at times it has been incredibly exhilarating. At all times it has been incredibly rewarding. I have cried over cases and I have laughed over cases. I will miss it, but it is time for a new chapter.”

Fagg has handled over 25,000 cases, tried nearly 200 jury trials, over 4,500 non-jury trials, and handled over 12,000 hearings during his judicial career. Fagg said: “I think I have seen nearly every hurt imaginable to Montana folks. Through it all I have tried to treat everyone before me with courtesy and respect. I have tried to follow the law. I have strived to balance accountability with mercy, applying each where appropriate. “

Prior to his career on the bench Fagg served two terms as a Montana State Legislator. Fagg says he's open to returning to a career in politics, but in the short term he plans to open his own law firm.

Fagg concludes his statement saying: "I want to finish this job well, and thus the four month lead time. I will handle the 1,100 cases in front of me and leave this office in good shape for the new judge.”

Fagg's replacement will have to run for the seat in November 2017.