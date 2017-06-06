Judge Fagg to leave the bench

This October, Yellowstone County Judge Russell Fagg will step down from the bench. In a statement Fagg explains that he will step down from his position as a State District Court Judge, effective October 13, 2017.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services said Monday that the new cases in Montana have been reported in 11 different counties.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines announces that he will host his sixteenth tele-town hall on Wednesday, June 7. During the tele-town hall, Daines will answer questions asked from across Montana on a variety of issues.
It's a sport requiring skates and strength, contact and coordination. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee introduces how roller derby is played from the eyes of the women who bout with the Back Alley Brats.
As the weather gets warmer, rivers such as the Boulder and Yellowstone rivers have the potential to cause flooding, mainly due to snow melting from the mountains.
Montana Attorney General Tim Fox says he will not run in 2018 for the U.S. Senate seat now occupied by Democrat Jon Tester.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm.
Democratic candidate Rob Quist chose to defer most of the questions and comments about Gianforte to Gallatin County law enforcement, saying "it's not for me to judge."
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Having previously rallied in Missoula today, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressional candidate Rob Quist headed to Butte for their second destination.
From maroon and silver to blue, roughly 2,500 people gathered for Rob Quist's Missoula rally. Vermont Senator and former Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders was Quist's speaker today at UM's Adams Center for Democratic Congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Congressional candidate Rob Quist has gained the backing of some prominent Montanans, Governor Steve Bullock and Senator Jon Tester for instance, but he brought another big name to Missoula this morning.
How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...
Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.
One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.
It's a sport requiring skates and strength, contact and coordination. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee introduces how roller derby is played from the eyes of the women who bout with the Back Alley Brats.
High water is threatening to flood several northwest Wyoming communities, including Clark, Meeteetse, Wapiti, and the South Fork near Cody. Park County’s Emergency Management Coordinator is watching the rivers closely. Rolling muddy water is covering banks, and slamming into bridges on the North Fork of the Shoshone River, and the South Fork near Cody. On the Wood River near Meeteetse, and the Clark’s Fork in Clark Park County’s Emergency Management officer, Mart Kn...
