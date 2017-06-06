Paris police say officer shot and injured an attacker near Notre Dame cathedral

Paris is under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.
Paris is under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.
Can this be for real? A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.
Can this be for real? A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.
President Donald Trump announces the United States withdraws from Paris climate accord.
President Donald Trump announces the United States withdraws from Paris climate accord.
CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.
CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.
The presidential tweeter is back in full. For more than a week, the tweets from realDonaldTrump were pretty boring. During the president's first big foreign trip last week, Trump's tweets sounded like those of any politician.
The presidential tweeter is back in full. For more than a week, the tweets from realDonaldTrump were pretty boring. During the president's first big foreign trip last week, Trump's tweets sounded like those of any politician.
Publicists announce Ariana Grande will play her charity concert for the victims of the Manchester Sunday, June 4.
Publicists announce Ariana Grande will play her charity concert for the victims of the Manchester Sunday, June 4.
The city of Cleveland has fired one police officer and suspended a second involved in the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
The city of Cleveland has fired one police officer and suspended a second involved in the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...
How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...
Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.
Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.
One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.
One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services said Monday that the new cases in Montana have been reported in 11 different counties.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services said Monday that the new cases in Montana have been reported in 11 different counties.
It's a sport requiring skates and strength, contact and coordination. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee introduces how roller derby is played from the eyes of the women who bout with the Back Alley Brats.
It's a sport requiring skates and strength, contact and coordination. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee introduces how roller derby is played from the eyes of the women who bout with the Back Alley Brats.
High water is threatening to flood several northwest Wyoming communities, including Clark, Meeteetse, Wapiti, and the South Fork near Cody. Park County’s Emergency Management Coordinator is watching the rivers closely. Rolling muddy water is covering banks, and slamming into bridges on the North Fork of the Shoshone River, and the South Fork near Cody. On the Wood River near Meeteetse, and the Clark’s Fork in Clark Park County’s Emergency Management officer, Mart Kn...
High water is threatening to flood several northwest Wyoming communities, including Clark, Meeteetse, Wapiti, and the South Fork near Cody. Park County’s Emergency Management Coordinator is watching the rivers closely. Rolling muddy water is covering banks, and slamming into bridges on the North Fork of the Shoshone River, and the South Fork near Cody. On the Wood River near Meeteetse, and the Clark’s Fork in Clark Park County’s Emergency Management officer, Mart Kn...