Toilet seat covers: Are they effective at stopping the germs?

Is there really a difference between using a toilet seat cover and not using one?

Experts say using a toilet seat cover won't stop the germs and using toilet paper as a seat cover is actually worse!

The risk of germ transmission from your skin touching a toilet seat is unlikely in the first place.

A researcher at Vanderbilt University says toilet seats are not a vehicle for the transmission of any infectious agents.

Germs are actually more likely to spread after you flush, that's when bits of fecal matter blast into the air in aerosol form. Those bits can settle on surfaces, contaminating hands and spread to the eyes, nose or mouth.

So, the number one rule remains... Wash your hands!