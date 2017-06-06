Report: Montana ranks low on 'Safest States of America' list

How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub.

In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness.

Contributing to Montana's ranking as one of the least safe states in the country, the Treasure State comes in high on the list for the most fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel at the 49th spot. Montana also ranks high for the most fatal occupational injuries in the 48th spot (neighbors North Dakota and Wyoming tied for the top spot in that category.) Plus, Montana ranked as one of the worst states for bullying-incident rate.

Bottoming out the list of the safest states in America, making them the least safe states, are Arkansas (45), Missouri (46), South Carolina (47), Oklahoma (48), Louisiana (49) and Mississippi (50). The safest states? Vermont (1), Maine (2), Massachusetts (3), Minnesota (4) and New Hampshire (5).

Wyoming came in 33rd.

WalletHub released the report for National Safety Month. The website says Americans cite personal safety as a significant source of their stress today.