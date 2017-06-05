Sen. Daines to host tele-town hall on Wednesday - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Sen. Daines to host tele-town hall on Wednesday

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

U.S. Senator Steve Daines announces that he will host his sixteenth tele-town hall on Wednesday, June 7. During the tele-town hall, Daines will answer questions asked from across Montana on a variety of issues.

Montanans can join Daines’ tele-town hall by texting “SenatorDaines” (one word) to 828282 or by calling any of Daines’ offices to get registered for the event. Office locations and phone numbers are available here: https://www.daines.senate.gov.

