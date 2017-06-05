The Mavericks to headline 2017 Billings Clinic Classic - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

The Mavericks to headline 2017 Billings Clinic Classic

Posted: Updated:
By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
Connect

Billings Clinic Foundation announces the 2017 Classic will feature acclaimed genre defying band, The Mavericks, on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Alberta Bair Theater. Proceeds from the 2017 Classic will benefit the Friends of Nursing Endowment which supports continuing education for Billings Clinic staff.

The Classic concert is part of The Mavericks’ 40-date tour of North America and the release of their new album Brand New Day. The Mavericks were founded more than 25 years ago by lead singer Raul Malo and drummer Paul Deakin as a standout alternative band in the Miami rock scene. They were noticed by super-producer Tony Brown in Nashville, and when signed to innovative MCA Records, they upended expectations in country music. Their blend of Cuban grooves and Bakersfield-inspired twang netted them several Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards plus a Grammy in 1995. They charted numerous singles and albums while earning accolades as one of the finest live bands in the business. After some time off, Malo and Deakin, with Jerry Dale McFadden on keyboard and Eddie Perez on guitar, came back strong with 2013’s In Time and 2015’s Mono, albums that provided abundant material for a refreshed and unmatched stage show. The Mavericks have stepped out on their own with Brand New Day, the first studio album released on Mono Mundo Recordings, the label they founded in 2016. The album contains a diverse selection of originals that show off the Mavericks’ always multi-faceted musical personality, including the boldly upbeat title song, the Tejano/bluegrass flavored “Rolling Along”, the intensely romantic “Goodnight Waltz,” the blues-fueled “Ride With Me,” and the thematically pointed “Easy As It Seems” and “Damned (If You Do).”

Billings Clinic Classic tickets range in price from $80-$160. The $160 ticket includes a pre-concert street party with heavy hors d’oeuvres and hosted refreshments with music by the Parker Brown Trio, The Mavericks concert, and a post-concert party with elegant desserts featuring John Roberts y Pan Blanco. The $80 tickets include the concert and post-concert event. 

The Classic is the major annual fund raising event for Billings Clinic. Other Classic events feature a Women’s Golf Tournament on Friday, August 18, an Open Golf Tournament at the Powder Horn on Thursday, August 24th and Open Golf Tournaments at the Briarwood Country Club and the Laurel Golf Club on Friday, August 25.

Public ticket sales begin Tuesday, June 6 at 8:30 a.m. and can be purchased by calling (406) 657-4670 or visiting the Billings Clinic Foundation at 2917 10th Avenue North. 

This year’s Classic is chaired by Alice Gordon, a former Chief Nursing Officer for Billings Clinic and the founder of the Friends of Nursing Endowment, and co-chaired by Linda Menholt, a community volunteer and long-time supporter of the Classic. 

“Education is critical to driving health care excellence,” said Alice Gordon, “I am thrilled Friends of Nursing will benefit from this year’s Classic as we celebrate Billings Clinic’s amazing staff.”

  • MontanaMore>>

  • The Mavericks to headline 2017 Billings Clinic Classic

    The Mavericks to headline 2017 Billings Clinic Classic

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-06-06 00:41:23 GMT

    Billings Clinic Foundation announces the 2017 Classic will feature acclaimed genre defying band, The Mavericks, on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Alberta Bair Theater. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 6th, at 8:30 a.m. 

    Billings Clinic Foundation announces the 2017 Classic will feature acclaimed genre defying band, The Mavericks, on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Alberta Bair Theater. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 6th, at 8:30 a.m. 

  • High water threatening floods in several northwest Wyoming communities

    High water threatening floods in several northwest Wyoming communities

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-06-06 00:23:45 GMT
    High water is threatening to flood several northwest Wyoming communities, including Clark, Meeteetse, Wapiti, and the South Fork near Cody. Park County’s Emergency Management Coordinator is watching the rivers closely. Rolling muddy water is covering banks, and slamming into bridges on the North Fork of the Shoshone River, and the South Fork near Cody. On the Wood River near Meeteetse, and the Clark’s Fork in Clark Park County’s Emergency Management officer, Mart Kn...
    High water is threatening to flood several northwest Wyoming communities, including Clark, Meeteetse, Wapiti, and the South Fork near Cody. Park County’s Emergency Management Coordinator is watching the rivers closely. Rolling muddy water is covering banks, and slamming into bridges on the North Fork of the Shoshone River, and the South Fork near Cody. On the Wood River near Meeteetse, and the Clark’s Fork in Clark Park County’s Emergency Management officer, Mart Kn...

  • Golf Scramble Will Benefit Disabled Montana Veterans

    Golf Scramble Will Benefit Disabled Montana Veterans

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:42:52 GMT
    This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state. Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much. “The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help o...
    This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state. Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much. “The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help o...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Snake expert warns hikers to be careful

    Snake expert warns hikers to be careful

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:12:32 GMT

    Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.

    Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.

  • Disgruntled ex-worker kills 5, then himself

    Disgruntled ex-worker kills 5, then himself

    Monday, June 5 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-06-05 16:04:54 GMT

    Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.

    Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.

  • Billings man killed in western N. Dakota rollover

    Billings man killed in western N. Dakota rollover

    Sunday, June 4 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-06-04 20:43:16 GMT

    CARTWRIGHT, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Montana man has died in a pickup crash in McKenzie County.

    CARTWRIGHT, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Montana man has died in a pickup crash in McKenzie County.

  • US Supreme Court overturns Montana in railroad worker case

    US Supreme Court overturns Montana in railroad worker case

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:15 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:15:53 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.

  • Drought watch in effect for Northeast Montana

    Drought watch in effect for Northeast Montana

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:45:06 GMT

    One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana. 

    One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana. 

  • Wyoming town sold

    Wyoming town sold

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:31:51 GMT

    On Friday, the small town of Aladdin, Wyoming was up for sale. But bids weren't as high as expected.

    On Friday, the small town of Aladdin, Wyoming was up for sale. But bids weren't as high as expected.

  • Thousands join ZooMontana for renaissance fair

    Thousands join ZooMontana for renaissance fair

    Monday, June 5 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-06-05 16:08:56 GMT

    The renaissance fair at ZooMontana brings out enthusiastic crowds. 

    The renaissance fair at ZooMontana brings out enthusiastic crowds. 

  • Just Keep Running: Local Legend Reflects On Building MSUB Cross Country, Track&Field Program

    Just Keep Running: Local Legend Reflects On Building MSUB Cross Country, Track&Field Program

    Sunday, June 4 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-06-05 01:27:48 GMT

    Behind the motivation of hundreds of athletes and beneath the sound of thousands of feet crossing the finish line, one man inspires runners across Montana. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares Dave Coppock's passion and legacy as the MSUB Cross Country and Track and Field Coach enters retirement. 

    Behind the motivation of hundreds of athletes and beneath the sound of thousands of feet crossing the finish line, one man inspires runners across Montana. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares Dave Coppock's passion and legacy as the MSUB Cross Country and Track and Field Coach enters retirement. 