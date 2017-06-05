The Mavericks to headline 2017 Billings Clinic Classic

Billings Clinic Foundation announces the 2017 Classic will feature acclaimed genre defying band, The Mavericks, on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Alberta Bair Theater. Proceeds from the 2017 Classic will benefit the Friends of Nursing Endowment which supports continuing education for Billings Clinic staff.

The Classic concert is part of The Mavericks’ 40-date tour of North America and the release of their new album Brand New Day. The Mavericks were founded more than 25 years ago by lead singer Raul Malo and drummer Paul Deakin as a standout alternative band in the Miami rock scene. They were noticed by super-producer Tony Brown in Nashville, and when signed to innovative MCA Records, they upended expectations in country music. Their blend of Cuban grooves and Bakersfield-inspired twang netted them several Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards plus a Grammy in 1995. They charted numerous singles and albums while earning accolades as one of the finest live bands in the business. After some time off, Malo and Deakin, with Jerry Dale McFadden on keyboard and Eddie Perez on guitar, came back strong with 2013’s In Time and 2015’s Mono, albums that provided abundant material for a refreshed and unmatched stage show. The Mavericks have stepped out on their own with Brand New Day, the first studio album released on Mono Mundo Recordings, the label they founded in 2016. The album contains a diverse selection of originals that show off the Mavericks’ always multi-faceted musical personality, including the boldly upbeat title song, the Tejano/bluegrass flavored “Rolling Along”, the intensely romantic “Goodnight Waltz,” the blues-fueled “Ride With Me,” and the thematically pointed “Easy As It Seems” and “Damned (If You Do).”

Billings Clinic Classic tickets range in price from $80-$160. The $160 ticket includes a pre-concert street party with heavy hors d’oeuvres and hosted refreshments with music by the Parker Brown Trio, The Mavericks concert, and a post-concert party with elegant desserts featuring John Roberts y Pan Blanco. The $80 tickets include the concert and post-concert event.

The Classic is the major annual fund raising event for Billings Clinic. Other Classic events feature a Women’s Golf Tournament on Friday, August 18, an Open Golf Tournament at the Powder Horn on Thursday, August 24th and Open Golf Tournaments at the Briarwood Country Club and the Laurel Golf Club on Friday, August 25.

Public ticket sales begin Tuesday, June 6 at 8:30 a.m. and can be purchased by calling (406) 657-4670 or visiting the Billings Clinic Foundation at 2917 10th Avenue North.

This year’s Classic is chaired by Alice Gordon, a former Chief Nursing Officer for Billings Clinic and the founder of the Friends of Nursing Endowment, and co-chaired by Linda Menholt, a community volunteer and long-time supporter of the Classic.

“Education is critical to driving health care excellence,” said Alice Gordon, “I am thrilled Friends of Nursing will benefit from this year’s Classic as we celebrate Billings Clinic’s amazing staff.”