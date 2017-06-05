Rapid rivers causing potential flooding

As the weather gets warmer, rivers such as the Boulder and Yellowstone rivers have the potential to cause flooding, mainly due to snow melting from the mountains.
Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.
The renaissance fair at ZooMontana brings out enthusiastic crowds.
Runners of all ages braved obstacle courses Saturday morning in the Island X Adventure run at Riverfront Park.
On Friday, the small town of Aladdin, Wyoming was up for sale. But bids weren't as high as expected.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.
CARTWRIGHT, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Montana man has died in a pickup crash in McKenzie County.
One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.
Behind the motivation of hundreds of athletes and beneath the sound of thousands of feet crossing the finish line, one man inspires runners across Montana. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares Dave Coppock's passion and legacy as the MSUB Cross Country and Track and Field Coach enters retirement.
