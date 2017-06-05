Montana attorney general won't run for US Senate - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Montana attorney general won't run for US Senate

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Attorney General Tim Fox says he will not run in 2018 for the U.S. Senate seat now occupied by Democrat Jon Tester.
    
Monday's announcement by the popular Republican means the national GOP will have to scramble to find a candidate to oppose Tester, who is running for his third term and is considered among the most vulnerable Senate Democrats in 2018.
    
Fox told The Associated Press that he still had a lot of work to do as attorney general, an office in which he was re-elected to last November.
    
Fox was being courted by national and state party leaders to run against Tester after the GOP's first choice, former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, took a cabinet position with President Donald Trump as Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Disgruntled ex-worker kills 5, then himself

    Disgruntled ex-worker kills 5, then himself

    Monday, June 5 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-06-05 16:04:54 GMT

    Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.

    Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.

  • Snake expert warns hikers to be careful

    Snake expert warns hikers to be careful

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:12:32 GMT

    Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.

    Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.

  • Billings man killed in western N. Dakota rollover

    Billings man killed in western N. Dakota rollover

    Sunday, June 4 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-06-04 20:43:16 GMT

    CARTWRIGHT, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Montana man has died in a pickup crash in McKenzie County.

    CARTWRIGHT, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Montana man has died in a pickup crash in McKenzie County.

  • Drought watch in effect for Northeast Montana

    Drought watch in effect for Northeast Montana

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:45:06 GMT

    One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana. 

    One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana. 

  • Just Keep Running: Local Legend Reflects On Building MSUB Cross Country, Track&Field Program

    Just Keep Running: Local Legend Reflects On Building MSUB Cross Country, Track&Field Program

    Sunday, June 4 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-06-05 01:27:48 GMT

    Behind the motivation of hundreds of athletes and beneath the sound of thousands of feet crossing the finish line, one man inspires runners across Montana. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares Dave Coppock's passion and legacy as the MSUB Cross Country and Track and Field Coach enters retirement. 

    Behind the motivation of hundreds of athletes and beneath the sound of thousands of feet crossing the finish line, one man inspires runners across Montana. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares Dave Coppock's passion and legacy as the MSUB Cross Country and Track and Field Coach enters retirement. 

  • Wyoming town sold

    Wyoming town sold

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:31:51 GMT

    On Friday, the small town of Aladdin, Wyoming was up for sale. But bids weren't as high as expected.

    On Friday, the small town of Aladdin, Wyoming was up for sale. But bids weren't as high as expected.

  • Billings man arrested in baby's death

    Billings man arrested in baby's death

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:16:14 GMT

    A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man is arrested in the case.

    A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man has been arrested. 

  • Thousands join ZooMontana for renaissance fair

    Thousands join ZooMontana for renaissance fair

    Monday, June 5 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-06-05 16:08:56 GMT

    The renaissance fair at ZooMontana brings out enthusiastic crowds. 

    The renaissance fair at ZooMontana brings out enthusiastic crowds. 