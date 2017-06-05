Montana attorney general won't run for US Senate

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox says he will not run in 2018 for the U.S. Senate seat now occupied by Democrat Jon Tester.
Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.
Montana Highway Patrol report that in 2016 Montana saw 317 motorcycle crashes... 17 of them fatal.
Saturday, children ages 2-13 made their way to the Bozeman Pond for the annual fishing derby.
The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years. We ask residents what they feel the future holds now that the United States is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord Agreement.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm.
Democratic candidate Rob Quist chose to defer most of the questions and comments about Gianforte to Gallatin County law enforcement, saying "it's not for me to judge."
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Having previously rallied in Missoula today, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressional candidate Rob Quist headed to Butte for their second destination.
From maroon and silver to blue, roughly 2,500 people gathered for Rob Quist's Missoula rally. Vermont Senator and former Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders was Quist's speaker today at UM's Adams Center for Democratic Congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Congressional candidate Rob Quist has gained the backing of some prominent Montanans, Governor Steve Bullock and Senator Jon Tester for instance, but he brought another big name to Missoula this morning.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.
CARTWRIGHT, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Montana man has died in a pickup crash in McKenzie County.
One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.
Behind the motivation of hundreds of athletes and beneath the sound of thousands of feet crossing the finish line, one man inspires runners across Montana. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares Dave Coppock's passion and legacy as the MSUB Cross Country and Track and Field Coach enters retirement.
On Friday, the small town of Aladdin, Wyoming was up for sale. But bids weren't as high as expected.
A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man is arrested in the case.
The renaissance fair at ZooMontana brings out enthusiastic crowds.
