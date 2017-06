KULR-TV is expanding our team.

We are looking for an entry-level full time Administrative & Sales Assistant to perform a variety of administrative and clerical duties.

If you have good computer skills and want to be part of a winning team KULR is a great place to start your career.

Apply by email to tim.white@cowlesmontana.com.

KULR-8 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women, veterans, and minorities are encouraged to apply.