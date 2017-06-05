Disgruntled ex-worker kills 5, then himself

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.
Can this be for real? A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.
President Donald Trump announces the United States withdraws from Paris climate accord.
CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.
The presidential tweeter is back in full. For more than a week, the tweets from realDonaldTrump were pretty boring. During the president's first big foreign trip last week, Trump's tweets sounded like those of any politician.
Publicists announce Ariana Grande will play her charity concert for the victims of the Manchester Sunday, June 4.
The city of Cleveland has fired one police officer and suspended a second involved in the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans, preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," are giving us an insider's look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made, and how it works.
Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.
CARTWRIGHT, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Montana man has died in a pickup crash in McKenzie County.
One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.
Behind the motivation of hundreds of athletes and beneath the sound of thousands of feet crossing the finish line, one man inspires runners across Montana. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares Dave Coppock's passion and legacy as the MSUB Cross Country and Track and Field Coach enters retirement.
A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man is arrested in the case.
Things started slowly at both the Class C 8-man, as well as 6-man All Star football games, with defense reigning supreme.
Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.
On Friday, the small town of Aladdin, Wyoming was up for sale. But bids weren't as high as expected.
