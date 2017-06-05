Snake expert warns hikers to be careful

Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity.

According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.

Ryan Moore is a snake expert. He says; "They come out typically in the spring. like, the first three days in a row, over 70 degrees with cool nights and once that hits, that's kinda my motivation to get out, start hittin' the hills."

The prairie rattlesnake is the only snake that is venomous.

Coming across one of these creatures while being outdoors can be frightening.

Moore says there are some tips that will help you.

"If I get surprised by them, first thing I do is stop. like, figure out where it's at and then just casually step away."

When you're out on a hike, you don't really notice the small things. take this grass for example. there are two snakes camouflaged inside them."

Moore says; "Most of the time, the snake wants to get away from you. So, it doesn't usually go out, but, if you get too close and surprised, that's when they rattle and you wanna get away from them."

According to the Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks website, 45 prairie rattlesnake bites were reported in the last eight years and not one single death occurred.