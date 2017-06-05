Island X Adventure Run deemed a success

Runners of all ages braved obstacle courses Saturday morning in the Island X Adventure run at Riverfront Park.

Runners decked out in their best island attire brought the heat and the fun

Benefiting the Family Tree Center and organizers say this year's run was a success.

Jennell Duey says; "We had a wonderful event! I think people really enjoyed it. The rising waters made things interesting we have three water features out there, there's some obstacles. Going over logs. It's a chance to do something different."

The event also gave out prizes for the "best island themed costumes" the "fastest team" and the "largest team."