Motorcycle crashes declined in 2016

Montana Highway Patrol report that in 2016 Montana saw 317 motorcycle crashes... 17 of them fatal.

The report also states out of the 371 crashes 316 people were injured.

The majority of the crashes took place on US highways.

The report says of the 17 fatalities 13 were on US highways.

And of the 371 crashes 160 were on US highways.

Overall crashes were down for motorcycles in 2016.

460 motorcycle crashes were reported in 2015.

25 of those crashes were fatal.