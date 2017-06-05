Thousands join ZooMontana for renaissance fair

The renaissance fair at ZooMontana brings out enthusiastic crowds.

The fair wrapped up Sunday afternoon but the atmosphere attracted thousands of visitors.

One man in particular, "Kenneth the humble", gets much of the credit for what the renaissance fair has grown into. It's now one of the biggest events in billings.

"The whole idea, originally, when I started this, was I’d have a place to come sit my old bones on the grass somewhere, hold a flagon of mead, and watch the world go by as I drank myself into oblivion. We've done something here that actually went way beyond what I expected at first. I'm content with my work. I wish there were three more of me."

Event Director Leann Yucha says the renaissance fair grows each year.

She estimated seven to eight thousand people made their way to ZooMontana this year.

"I don't know if anyone really ever saw it growing the way it has. This is my third one. And, each year, it has grown in those years. The amazing thing is, vendors are contacting us. We don't even have to ask for people to come. They are calling us. entertainers are calling us and wanting to be part of it."

