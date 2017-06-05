Wyoming town sold

On Friday, the small town of Aladdin, Wyoming was up for sale.

But bids weren't as high as expected.

The auction brought in a large crowd much larger than the population of Aladdin of 15 residents.

The center of the town, which includes the general store, is located on ten-plus acres of land that included a gas pump, bar, and postal service.

It was originally listed at $1.5 million but the store sold in a bundle of two tracts of land at the peak bid price of $500,000.

Visitors love Aladdin because of its character and the new owners plan to keep it that way.

The town motel and cafe were also up for auction today but didn't receive the bids necessary to sell.