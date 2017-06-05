Yellowstone County requests MDT speed zone study

This week Yellowstone County commissioners will request the Montana Department of Transportation to conduct a speed zone study on the intersection of Highway 87 East and Old Hardin Road.

The speed limit right now is 45 mph.

KULR-8 spoke with drivers in the area about the intersection and what they'd like to see done.

Drivers tell KULR-8 that it's not uncommon for people either run the stop signs or not make a complete stop.

Some residents in the area say they think stop lights should replace the stop signs.

Tryst Tribitt says the problem is at its worst during peak traffic times. "Usually around like 3 and 5 o'clock traffic, that's when it gets pretty bad. Especially for Old Hardin, Traffic always kind of zooms by. But, other than that, like, I try and stay away from those roads unless I'm driving myself."

Once the study is completed Yellowstone County commissioners will have 60 days to decide what to do.

The commission will then present a recommendation to MDT for implementation.

