Billings man killed in western N. Dakota rollover

CARTWRIGHT, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Montana man has died in a pickup crash in McKenzie County.



Authorities say the 26-year-old man was traveling east on Highway 200 near Cartwright late Saturday when the Dodge Ram went into the ditch, spun around and overturned.

The driver, from Billings, Montana, was thrown from the pickup and died.



The victim's name was not immediately released.

