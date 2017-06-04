Class C 8-Man, 6-Man All Star Games Highlights and Results

Things started slowly at both the Class C 8-man, as well as 6-man All Star football games, with defense reigning supreme.

In the Bob Cleverley 8-Man All Star game in Butte, Team Blue opened up a 12-8 lead after one half, led by several interceptions at the goal line for both squads, but ultimately, the offense got some rhythm in the second half, as the Blue Team got the win 32-16.

MVP's:

Blue Offense - Gavin McKitrick - Ennis

Blue Defense - Shawn Schaefferkoetter - Wibaux

Red Offense - Ty Tanner - Arlee

Red Defense - Coulton Lewis - Great Falls Central

In the Class C 6-Man All Star game in Custer, Team Blue also came out with early offense, opening up a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but some timely onside kicks, along with Hot Spring's Trevor Paro's three first half touchdowns, gave the Red team a brief lead, before Blue took a 34-32 lead into the half. In the second half, Blue continued to maintain their lead, as seven total touchdowns by Paro weren't enough, and Team Blue brought home the 6-man crown 77-71.

MVP's:

Blue Offense - Colton Becker - Valley Christian

Blue Defense - Ryan Zentner - Bridger

Red Offense - Trevor Paro - Hot Springs

Red Defense - Kane Lawson - Hot Springs, Casey Watson - Richey/Lambert