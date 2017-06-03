Playhouse Parade raises over $42K - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Playhouse Parade raises over $42K

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Playhouse Parade giveaway has come to a close and winners have been chosen. According to Rimrock Mall Marketing Director Daron Olson, this years event raised over $42,000 for non profits that service at-risk youth. 

