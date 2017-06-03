Just Keep Running: Local Legend Reflects On Building MSUB Cross Country, Track&Field Program

Behind the motivation of hundreds of athletes and beneath the sound of thousands of feet crossing the finish line, one man inspires runners across Montana. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares Dave Coppock's passion and legacy as the MSUB Cross Country and Track and Field Coach enters retirement.
12th Annual Dusty Gliko Bull Riding Challenge
Tonight the Great Falls Tribune honored hundreds of student athletes who found success this season, but perhaps the biggest talk of the night was all about someone whose name you may have heard before - Josh Huestis.
Just over three weeks ago the NFL draft concluded with only one Montana being selected in the seven round draft, and he wasn't a member of the Cats or the Griz. Former Billings West star Dylan Donahue was chosen with the 181st overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the New York Jets.
Former C.M. Russell basketball player and now professional player Josh Huestis made a stop at the KFBB television station on Friday. The Oklahoma City Thunder forward will be speaking at the Great Falls Tribune's second annual Northcentral Montana Sports Awards Banquet on Monday.
CARTWRIGHT, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Montana man has died in a pickup crash in McKenzie County.
LONDON (AP) - The Latest on an incident on London Bridge (all times local):
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Boulder River in Big Timber. According to NWS, snowmelt from higher elevations will push water levels along the Boulder River to just over flood stage by Sunday.
SEATTLE (AP) - Ariel Miranda pitched a four-hitter for his first career complete game, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Sunday to sweep their weekend series.
Spokane, Wash. – The Arizona Rattlers (10-4) have clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference championship with a win over the Spokane Empire (8-6) by a score of 33-16 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.
SEATTLE (AP) -- Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with five RBIs, Taylor Motter connected for a first-inning grand slam off Jake Odorizzi, and the Seattle Mariners routed the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4 on Friday night.
The Seahawks’ third of seven Organized Team Activities (OTAs) wrapped up on Friday at Renton’s Virginia Mason Athletic Center, and when Seattle head coach Pete Carroll met with the media after his team’s voluntary offseason workout, he shared encouraging news on the injury front.
The Spokane Empire (8-5, 7-3) will play their final home game of the season against the Arizona Rattlers (9-4, 6-1) on Saturday. The Empire snapped a three-game losing streak last week when they beat the Colorado Crush.
A week after the death of Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy, the Seahawks took the field for organized team activities with No. 96 decals on the backs of their helmets to honor Kennedy, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Seahawks Ring of Honor. The Seahawks will wear the decal throughout the 2017 season.
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed cornerback Will Davis to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has waived wide receiver Rashad Ross.
SEATTLE (AP) -- Mark Reynolds and Nolan Arenado homered to back Kyle Freeland, and the Colorado Rockies stopped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. Colorado closed out four straight games against the Mariners in interleague play .
CARTWRIGHT, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Montana man has died in a pickup crash in McKenzie County.
Things started slowly at both the Class C 8-man, as well as 6-man All Star football games, with defense reigning supreme.
One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.
A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man is arrested in the case.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Boulder River in Big Timber. According to NWS, snowmelt from higher elevations will push water levels along the Boulder River to just over flood stage by Sunday.
The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years. We ask residents what they feel the future holds now that the United States is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord Agreement.
Downtown Billings is growing as a new business opened its doors Thursday.
