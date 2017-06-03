Witnesses say van plows through pedestrians on London Bridge

LONDON (AP) - The Latest on an incident on London Bridge (all times local):
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Boulder River in Big Timber. According to NWS, snowmelt from higher elevations will push water levels along the Boulder River to just over flood stage by Sunday.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The special counsel investigating possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia's government is expanding its scope.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) - Crews are making progress plowing the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road in northern Montana's Glacier National Park.
A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man is arrested in the case.
Downtown Billings is growing as a new business opened its doors Thursday.
Can this be for real? A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.
The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years. We ask residents what they feel the future holds now that the United States is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord Agreement.
TACOMA, Wash. - An 18-year-old Tacoma girl's tweet about the sweet note her dad left in her lunch on her last day of high school has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times as of Friday morning. Meg Sullivan says her dad, Tom, has been making her lunches for school since she was in kindergarten. Those lunches included oranges.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Boulder River in Big Timber. According to NWS, snowmelt from higher elevations will push water levels along the Boulder River to just over flood stage by Sunday.
One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.
A Shepherd home was reduced to ash Friday afternoon after a fire broke out on the property on Megan Lane.
