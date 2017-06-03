National Weather Service issues flood warning along Boulder River

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Boulder River in Big Timber.

According to NWS, snowmelt from higher elevations will push water levels along the Boulder River to just over flood stage by Sunday.

This flood stage will remain in effect until further notice, possible causing minor flooding.

At 10 Saturday morning, the flood stage was recorded at 7 feet.

NWS said the river will rise about flood stage around 6 am Sunday and crest near 7.3 feet around noon Monday.

The river will remain around or just above flood stage through the week.