Special counsel on Russia probe expanding scope

WASHINGTON (AP) - The special counsel investigating possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia's government is expanding its scope.



The Associated Press has learned that special counsel Robert Mueller has taken over a separate criminal probe involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.



Mueller also may expand his inquiry to investigate the roles of the attorney general and deputy attorney general in the firing of James Comey as FBI director.



The move to consolidate the matters indicates that Mueller is assuming a broad mandate in his new role running the sensational investigation. It's been described to the AP by people familiar with the move but not authorized to discuss it by name.



Manafort was forced out as Trump campaign chairman amid questions about his business dealings years ago in Ukraine.

