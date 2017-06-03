Plow crews close in on opening Glacier National Park road

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) - Crews are making progress plowing the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road in northern Montana's Glacier National Park.



Park officials aren't speculating when the road might open this year but say only a few more weeks of work remain. Plows got to work on the big job April 1.



The earliest the mountain highway has opened is May 16 and the latest July 13. Last year, the road opened June 16.



The Flathead Beacon reports the final push involves clearing Logan Pass and the so-called Big Drift, where as much as 80 feet of snow piles up.



