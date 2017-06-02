Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

Can this be for real? A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.
President Donald Trump announces the United States withdraws from Paris climate accord.
CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.
The presidential tweeter is back in full. For more than a week, the tweets from realDonaldTrump were pretty boring. During the president's first big foreign trip last week, Trump's tweets sounded like those of any politician.
Publicists announce Ariana Grande will play her charity concert for the victims of the Manchester Sunday, June 4.
The city of Cleveland has fired one police officer and suspended a second involved in the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans, preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," are giving us an insider's look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made, and how it works.
Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.
Scores of people have gathered in a Manchester square for a multi-faith vigil for the victims of Monday night's bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man is arrested in the case.
TACOMA, Wash. - An 18-year-old Tacoma girl's tweet about the sweet note her dad left in her lunch on her last day of high school has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times as of Friday morning. Meg Sullivan says her dad, Tom, has been making her lunches for school since she was in kindergarten. Those lunches included oranges.
A Shepherd home was reduced to ash Friday afternoon after a fire broke out on the property on Megan Lane.
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
St. Francis Primary School in Billings has raised more than ten thousand dollars to furnish a new classroom in their new location.
One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.
KULR 8 asked some of you what you thought of the game trailer. Some of you said the game is "sick," while others say they're excited and anticipate an increase in tourism.
