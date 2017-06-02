New multicultural restaurant opens in downtown Billings

Downtown Billings is growing as a new business opened its doors Thursday.



Located at 313 North Broadway in downtown Billings, the owners of Seva (pronounced say-vuh) say they designed it with a think-local-while-being-global concept.



Much of the work and artwork in and around the restaurant has been done by local entrepreneurs and businesses. The menu, although global, will include a burger and food for the kids. Owners say the menu items are meant for sharing. Live acoustic music eventually will be part of the experience.

Seva is part of a growing downtown expansion that includes a variety of retailers and restaurants.

"We wanted to do something different, and we wanted to do something where you could get all those good cultures, all in the same spot, so that's why we opened up Seva," Owner and General Manager Schuyler Budde said.

"We have so many great things happening downtown. Obviously, our summer is the kickoff. We've got Alive After Five, Strawberry Fest. We've got lots of great events, but we've got lots of great retailers," Janine Mix with the Downtown Billings Alliance said.

The Downtown Billings Alliance says downtown Billings is an interactive community. Part of its growth is being fueled by the DBA's partnerships with several organizations for a program called "Battle of Plans" – a business competition to encourage and support entrepreneurs and start-ups in the heart of downtown Billings.