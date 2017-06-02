Energy Capitol of Montana reacts to withdrawal of Paris Climate Accord

The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years.

In the coming years two of the four plants will be shut down. This is partly because of stricter environmental controls.

After president Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord Agreement KULR-8 reached out to the people of Colstrip.

Corra Brannon has lived in Colstrip most of her life.

"We're hoping it'll be a positive thing. I mean, having lived here for 43 years, having a home here, raising my children here, wanting my grandchildren to be able to grow up here too.”

Brannon goes on to say; “I want to see our power plants continue. I don’t think that maybe money that is being spent on trying to close it down should be done… I’d like to see more going towards carbon capture.”

Other people we spoke with in Colstrip are skeptical.

Pavel wouldn’t give his last name but he says… "It is hard to tell, really. like I said, it- I mean, this town relies on old fashioned energy instead of renewable energy and to transition to renewable energy in this town, it's not just an overnight transition. it's gonna take many years and it's gonna take a lot of money and investment."

Senator Duane Ankney says it is too soon to tell what will happen to Colstrip.

"I don't see any impact on Colstrip from the decision yesterday and, in truthfulness, I don't see any impact in the world. When you look at what was in that accord and the amount of money-- some 300 billion dollars and then us picked up the bulk of that… And did it make one child in a third world country's drinking water cleaner? no.”

Mayor John Williams says, "As far as the value and the importance of that agreement to Colstrip, I place a greater value on some issues that we are currently dealing with and that is the closer of units one and two."



Washington D.C.- Congressman Liz Cheney (WY-AL) released the following statement today regarding President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

“ I strongly support President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. This agreement imposed emissions standards that would have devastated America's fossil fuel industry with no measurable impact on the climate. The agreement was based on flawed science and its purpose was to kill our coal industry. President Trump was right to pull out of this damaging agreement. While the benefits of today's decision will continue to be felt in Wyoming in the form of increased energy development, exploration and job creation our work is not finished. We must continue our efforts to roll back disastrous policies such as the Clean Power Plan, and other components of the Obama-era war on fossil fuels that have resulted in more regulation, higher costs, and government control of our energy sector in Wyoming and across America.”

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., released the following statement on President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

“I applaud President Trump for making the decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement. The choice by the former Administration to join the agreement without any input from Congress was disingenuous and irresponsible. The Constitution requires the Senate to advise and consent to any treaty made by the president.

“The Paris agreement demanded too much from our country while letting others, such as China and India, off the hook for years. It was a bad deal for America. I look forward to working with the Trump Administration to continue positive policy reforms that support American energy and our economy.”

Earlier this month, Enzi signed a letter led by Senators James Inhofe, R-Okla., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., to President Trump calling for the United States to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. The senators noted that remaining in the Paris agreement would be a serious hindrance to undoing the Obama Administration’s overreaching Clean Power Plan regulation.

Barrasso Statement on Paris Climate Agreement



WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), released the following statement on the administration’s decision for the United States to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

“President Trump is keeping his word and getting America out of a bad deal,” said Barrasso. “The Paris climate agreement set unworkable targets that put America at a competitive disadvantage with other countries and would have raised energy costs for working families.

“This pact was signed by former President Obama without Congressional approval. Americans deserve clean air and a healthy economy. It's possible to have both by withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement.”



From the Northern Plains Resource Council

BILLINGS, Mont -- President Donald Trump today announced he has decided to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Under the 2015 accord, the United States had pledged to cut greenhouse gas pollution by about 28% below 2005 levels by 2025. For the power sector, withdrawal from the Paris accord could signal reduced pressure to cut carbon pollution over the next few decades.

“Montanans are in a war against climate change. We have experienced increasingly massive wildfires and our productive agricultural lands have run short on water,” said Steve Charter, a Bull Mountains rancher and Past Chair of Northern Plains Resource Council, a conservation and family agriculture group based in Billings, Montana. “President Trump’s fear that we cannot meet the challenge of climate change not only puts us in danger, it damages the economy in our state. The future of Montana's energy economy is in renewable sources, and we now risk being left behind.”

The United States joins Syria and Nicaragua as the only countries to refuse participation in the Paris accords out of the nearly 200 who have agreed.

From the Nature Conservancy

U.S. Withdrawal from Paris Agreement is Short-sighted

This one is from The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming External Affairs Director, Richard Garrett, 307-349-7945:

“Climate change is very real in Wyoming. We see it in our hotter summers, longer and more intense fire seasons and the dwindling late summer flows in our rivers and creeks. The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming believes that maintaining U.S. leadership on climate change is good for jobs, growth and competitiveness. It is also essential for the welfare of our children. As a science-based organization, we will continue our efforts to reduce and mitigate the impacts of climate change through our work on Wyoming’s lands and waters.”

This one is from the global organization:

The Nature Conservancy’s CEO and President Mark Tercek said, “Today’s announcement that the U.S. government intends to pull out of the Paris Agreement is short-sighted. For decades, the U.S. has demonstrated leadership on international environmental issues from President Reagan’s efforts to create the Montreal Protocol to protect the ozone layer through President Obama’s efforts to advance the Paris Agreement and drive it to entry into force. That U.S. leadership has been essential to stimulate the necessary actions by all countries to solve these global challenges. Universal action on climate change is the only path to a more secure, healthy and prosperous future.

“The Paris Agreement represents the most significant global signal that the world recognizes the urgency of taking action to protect our planet from the impacts of climate change. The Agreement puts each country in the driver’s seat to shape its own solutions. And, importantly, the Paris Agreement is designed to hold other countries accountable for what they commit to do. Addressing climate change presents opportunities for innovation in all facets of human life – in how we produce and use energy, design buildings and cities, and conserve and use land. New thinking, science and investment models in these areas can address climate threats while contributing to healthy lands and waters, safer communities and strong economies.

“Hundreds of U.S. companies – large and small – have declared their support for continuing U.S. leadership on climate change and the Paris Agreement. These companies recognize that proactively addressing climate change will be a driver of innovation, economic growth and prosperity. Indeed, the renewable energy sector in the United States now employs more workers than the fossil fuel industry, and the rate of job growth in the renewables sector is four times that of the rest of the U.S. economy. Maintaining U.S. leadership on climate is good for jobs, growth and competitiveness. State and local governments increasingly recognize these benefits and continue to support and invest in a clean energy future. Withdrawing from the Paris Agreement sends precisely the wrong signals to U.S. companies and places the United States at a competitive disadvantage.

“The Nature Conservancy firmly believes that strong and continued U.S. leadership is vital to the success of the Paris Agreement and addressing the challenge of climate change because the issue transcends borders and requires international cooperation to solve. We encourage the President and Congress to work with the business, environmental, public health and science communities, as well as state and local governments, to enhance our environmental safeguards, including the Paris Agreement, rather than back away from them, in order to deliver better environmental and economic outcomes for both people and nature.”

The Western Environmental Law Center

WELC statement on U.S. withdrawal from Paris climate agreement



Erik Schlenker-Goodrich, Western Environmental Law Center, 575-770-1295, eriksg@westernlaw.org



Taos – Today, President Trump stated he will withdraw the United States from the landmark Paris climate agreement. This would deliberately reject the will of over 70 percent of Americans who support the agreement and the increasingly alarmed warnings from the scientific community that climate change, if left unchecked, will wreak havoc on the one home we love and share: Earth.



"History will not look kindly on Trump," said Erik Schlenker-Goodrich, executive director of the Western Environmental Law Center. "His reckless decision cedes U.S. leadership and credibility on the world stage. But it’s worse than that. Trump’s decision is morally reprehensible, risking great suffering to all, but in particular to our most vulnerable wildlands, wildlife, and communities."



The American West is acutely aware of the causes and risks poised by climate change. New Mexico’s San Juan Basin and Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, are, for example, sacrifice zones for our country’s reliance on fossil fuels, which drives climate change through the release of greenhouse gas pollution. At the same time, climate change—which Trump’s decision will worsen—exacerbates wildfires, degrades forest and land health, and stresses the West’s water resources and core infrastructure. Nationwide, Trump’s decision ignores an estimated $53 billion in climate disaster-related costs in the U.S. in 2016 alone and a Federal Emergency Management Agency conclusion that every $1 invested in disaster mitigation and community resilience saves $4 in future costs.



“Trump’s decision serves the fossil fuel industry’s ideological drive to maximize short-term corporate profits at the expense of the long-term public interest,” added Schlenker-Goodrich. “Today’s decision undercuts the Trump’s already suspect credibility as well as the very social license and credibility of the fossil fuel industry. Let us remember that it is the fossil fuel industry that has sowed confusion and obstructed urgently needed climate action for decades. The time is coming when the public will demand a reckoning. As that point nears, the Trump administration and fossil fuel industry should be assured that we will wield the full power of the law to defend and to spark climate action.”



The U.S. withdrawal from the agreement will align the nation with Syria as the only nations to deny the world assistance in mitigating our growing global climate crisis. Nicaragua did not sign the agreement because it accomplished too little to combat climate change. The U.S. emits the second-most greenhouse gas pollution in the world, behind only China, which will remain a party to the Paris Climate Accord.