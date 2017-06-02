Inaugural flight between Billings and Dallas takes place

Whether you're traveling for business or heading out for a summer vacation, your trip might be easier than you think.

The inaugural American Airlines flight from Dallas Fort Worth to Billings landed Friday afternoon.

Billings chamber president and CEO John Brewer said the direct flights will open doors for business in the magic city by giving young professionals easier access to and from major hubs.

The flights also offer more options for families seeking easier flights to get to and from vacation destinations.

Passengers said having multiple stops along the way can make the day longer. Passengers from Billings and the Dallas area say having direct flights to the Dallas hub will make trips smoother.