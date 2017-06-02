Billings man arrested in baby's death

A child is dead and a Billings man now faces one count of homicide.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says 28-year-old Grant Johnson was booked into the Yellowstone county detention facility Friday in connection to the murder of the child.

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito says charging documents have not been filed.

The victim in this case was just 6-months old.

Sheriff Linder says the incident dates back to May 27th.

That's when emergency responders were called to a home on Frontage Road.