Fire destroys Shepherd home

A Shepherd home was reduced to ash Friday afternoon after a fire broke out on the property on Megan Lane.

Shepherd Fire Chief Philip Ehlers tells KULR-8 the fire was started by an idling semi-truck on the property.

The fire spread from the truck to grass which lead to the home.

The fire then spread to a secondary building.

Ehlers says that everyone was out of the home and that there were no injuries.

Because of the remote nature of the property... Billings Fire had to assist by supplying water trucks.

Laurel, Worden, DNRC and BLM also assisted.