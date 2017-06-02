Drought watch in effect for Northeast Montana

One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.

On Friday, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation issued a statement highlighting that the month of May yielded just 25% of normal precipitation coupled with above-normal temperatures.

In a statement Ada Montague with the Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee (DWSAC) says, “This one took us by surprise. While Wibaux and Fallon counties were on our radar, we did not anticipate such dry conditions would develop so quickly across such a large area.”

The release also goes on to explain: While subsoil moisture is holding steady at normal, Montague said topsoil conditions to about eight inches below the surface are below average. Wind and above-normal temperatures have played a major role in depleting surface moisture.

The Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee has received reports that ranchers are selling off cattle due to concern over available forage in Dawson, Richland, McCone, Roosevelt, Prairie, Wibaux and Fallon counties.

The statement goes on to say: Reports of dry conditions are also coming in from Valley and Sheridan counties. In addition, producers in North Dakota and South Dakota are experiencing dry to very dry conditions.

Montague is urging producers to contact their local Farm Service Agency office to report any losses.

The next Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee meeting will be held on June 20, 2017, from 9-11 am at DNRC Headquarters in Helena.

For more information visit www.drought.mt.gov.