Drought watch in effect for Northeast Montana - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Drought watch in effect for Northeast Montana

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
HELENA, Mont. -

One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.

On Friday, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation issued a statement highlighting that the month of May yielded just 25% of normal precipitation coupled with above-normal temperatures.

In a statement Ada Montague with the Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee (DWSAC) says, “This one took us by surprise. While Wibaux and Fallon counties were on our radar, we did not anticipate such dry conditions would develop so quickly across such a large area.”  

The release also goes on to explain: While subsoil moisture is holding steady at normal, Montague said topsoil conditions to about eight inches below the surface are below average. Wind and above-normal temperatures have played a major role in depleting surface moisture.  

The Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee has received reports that ranchers are selling off cattle due to concern over available forage in Dawson, Richland, McCone, Roosevelt, Prairie, Wibaux and Fallon counties.

The statement goes on to say: Reports of dry conditions are also coming in from Valley and Sheridan counties. In addition, producers in North Dakota and South Dakota are experiencing dry to very dry conditions.

Montague is urging producers to contact their local Farm Service Agency office to report any losses. 

The next Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee meeting will be held on June 20, 2017, from 9-11 am at DNRC Headquarters in Helena. 

For more information visit www.drought.mt.gov.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Billings man arrested in baby's death

    Billings man arrested in baby's death

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:16:14 GMT

    A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man is arrested in the case.

    A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man has been arrested. 

  • Drought watch in effect for Northeast Montana

    Drought watch in effect for Northeast Montana

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:45:06 GMT

    One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana. 

    One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana. 

  • Retiring Wyoming Judge buys toys for adopted children

    Retiring Wyoming Judge buys toys for adopted children

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:13 AM EDT2017-06-01 05:13:57 GMT
    District Judge Steven Cranfill in Cody has only two months left on the job. He’ll retire soon, after presiding over some of the most violent cases in Park County history. Ironically, he spends his personal time getting ready for court by buying toys. On May 16, a defendant pleaded guilty to murder in Park County’s District Court, in a case that involved post mortem decapitation. Yet, this was not the most violent case presented in Steven Cranfill’s court. There wer...
    District Judge Steven Cranfill in Cody has only two months left on the job. He’ll retire soon, after presiding over some of the most violent cases in Park County history. Ironically, he spends his personal time getting ready for court by buying toys. On May 16, a defendant pleaded guilty to murder in Park County’s District Court, in a case that involved post mortem decapitation. Yet, this was not the most violent case presented in Steven Cranfill’s court. There wer...
    •   

  • Most Popular