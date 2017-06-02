A walking fish is capturing widespread attention

A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man is arrested in the case.
Whether you're traveling for business or heading out for a summer vacation, your trip might be easier than you think.
A Shepherd home was reduced to ash Friday afternoon after a fire broke out on the property on Megan Lane.
One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.
It's a fish that walks! Previous fish seen walking use their fins. This particular fish has what appear to be legs.
TACOMA, Wash. - An 18-year-old Tacoma girl's tweet about the sweet note her dad left in her lunch on her last day of high school has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times as of Friday morning. Meg Sullivan says her dad, Tom, has been making her lunches for school since she was in kindergarten. Those lunches included oranges.
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
St. Francis Primary School in Billings has raised more than ten thousand dollars to furnish a new classroom in their new location.
A Shepherd home was reduced to ash Friday afternoon after a fire broke out on the property on Megan Lane.
KULR 8 asked some of you what you thought of the game trailer. Some of you said the game is "sick," while others say they're excited and anticipate an increase in tourism.
A little rain couldn't stop party animals at the Alive After 5 kickoff Thursday night!
It's a fish that walks! Previous fish seen walking use their fins. This particular fish has what appear to be legs.
