Students of St. Francis throw pies in school leaders' faces

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

St. Francis Primary School in Billings has raised more than ten thousand dollars to furnish a new classroom in their new location.
The school needed to make it to their ten thousand goal and to get to that finish mark, St. Francis made a deal with its students. According to Principal Deb Hayes of St. Francis, whichever classroom made the most amount of money within a month, those students would have the privilege of throwing pies in the faces of the principal, their teacher, and the president of the Billings Catholic schools. Sure enough, that promise was kept.
According to Hayes, the money is going towards new chairs, desks, and stand up chairs. She explains why celebrating with the students is important.
"There were donations made that made the school possible and so we wanted the children and the students of our school to have a hand in that," said Hayes. "To be able to say 'Hey, we helped do something for our school.' "
After the students had fun throwing pies, principal Hayes said she felt really sticky and she was going to head home to take a nice shower.

