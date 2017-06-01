Montanans react to "Far Cry 5" trailer - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Montanans react to "Far Cry 5" trailer

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

KULR 8 asked some of you what you thought of the game trailer.

Some of you said the game is "sick," while others say they're excited and anticipate an increase in tourism.

Another said "I've seen various comments about the concerns of how it will paint Montanans, but I think we need to take a step back and realize it's only a game." 

  • Most Popular