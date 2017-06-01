Local reading program offers to keep teens cool for the summer - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Local reading program offers to keep teens cool for the summer

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Now that summer is near, kids need something to do while they enjoy their vacation. If your child likes being indoors and likes to read, well, we might have an idea!
The Parmly Billings Library in downtown Billings is hosting a teen book group every Thursday for the summer.
 Librarian Jennifer Kruger said she started this group seven years ago. She said teens tend to be reluctant readers and this book group helps promote reading. She also says the group chooses the book they'd like to read and then the teens will meet up once a week to talk about what they have read. Kruger says these hour long discussions give teens a sense of belonging because they're with other teens who like to read. She explains why reading could be fun and beneficial.
"Especially during the summer, when they're out of school, you know, they tend to not want to read and maybe go do other things so, you know, reading during the summer helps them keep up their reading skills," said Kruger.
Kruger said the teen book group lasts all year and there are always snacks and drinks provided at their meetings.

  • Most Popular